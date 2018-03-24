Naas sees the return of the Flat in Ireland, with the Tote Irish Lincolnshire the big betting heat.

Pincheck proved progressive in the handicap ranks last term before a solid effort in Listed company at Cork in October.

Jessica Harrington's course-and-distance winner is versatile with regards to the ground and can run a big race in the Premier Handicap.

Jim Bolger tends to have his charges forward early so Ringside Humour looks threatening off a light weight, while Saltonstall has been highly tried since landing a Limerick maiden in October 2016 but has been off since last spring.

Elegant Pose claimed a Listed event over course and distance when last seen out in the autumn, and looks ready to step up in class in the Lodge Park Stud Irish EBF Park Express Stakes, a Group Three for fillies and mares.

Ger Lyons' four-year-old is progressive and had Making Light and Panstarr behind last time, though neither of that pair can be dismissed.

Top-weight London Icon impressed in landing a maiden here in October and will need to show up well to justify a Classic entry in the Woodlands 100 Club Madrid Handicap. The action gets under way at 1.55 with the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden.

None of the juveniles have prior experience and the betting should prove informative, but the speedily-bred Joza and Son Of Beauty appeal most on paper.Hence has strong claims in the Kildare Post & Kildare Now Maiden, with Katie Cruel, a head second over course and distance on her debut last November, a possible each-way alternative.

Son Of Rest held his form in Pattern company at the back end of last campaign and appears a live one for the Naas Racecourse Launches the 2018 Flat Season Handicap, while the concluding Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden may see Rawaan improve upon a debut fourth at Leopardstown last autumn.