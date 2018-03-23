Great Field led his rivals a merry dance when extending his unbeaten record over fences to five in the Toals.com Bookmakers Webster Cup at Navan.

The Willie Mullins-trained seven-year-old carried the colours of JP McManus to four consecutive victories over fences last season, but had not been seen in competitive action since running out a brilliant winner of the Grade One Ryanair Novice Chase at the Punchestown Festival last April.

He was an easy-to-back 11-8 joint-favourite for his long-awaited return, along with Gordon Elliott's race-fit and bang-in-form Doctor Phoenix, but the result was scarcely in doubt.

With regular partner Jody McGarvey doing the steering, Great Field soon adopted his customary pacesetting role and set a strong gallop, while jumping accurately throughout to put pressure on his five rivals.

Great Field looked set to win with his head in chest when clear of the field between the final two fences and although Doctor Phoenix came from a long way back to significantly close the gap after the last, the winner passed the post with a length and three-quarters in hand.

Mullins said: "He jumped very well today and I don't think he made any mistakes or heart-stopping moments. He seems to have settled better and to do that first time out on that ground was very good.

"He was even a lot more settled in the parade ring and going down to the start. He's getting more mature.

"There is not a lot for him. Punchestown (Champion Chase) would look the obvious one, whether he goes to Aintree or not I doubt it.

"I'd imagine he will just have the one more run (this season)."

Betway gave Great Field a 20-1 quote for next year's Queen Mother Champion Chase.

Earlier in the day Cartwright clung on grimly to claim top honours in the Irish Racing Writers Kingsfurze Novice Hurdle.

A field of eight runners went to post for the Listed contest, but that number was soon reduced by one after well-backed 100-30 favourite Draconien unseated David Mullins at the third flight.

The Gordon Elliott-trained 5-1 shot Cartwright was never too far off the pace in the hands of Jack Kennedy and showed a willing attitude after the final flight to get the better of Articulum by half a length.

The previously-unbeaten hurdler Nessun Dorma was third.

Elliott said: "He's tough and he's honest and even further would suit him on better ground.

"He's a good, fun horse and we'll mix it with the Flat with him all being well."