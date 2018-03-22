Great Field is the star attraction in the rescheduled Toals.com Bookmakers Webster Cup at Navan on Friday.

The fixture was originally due to be run last Sunday before being lost to the cold snap, but Horse Racing Ireland moved quickly to save the Grade Two feature and the bulk of the card.

The Willie Mullins-trained Great Field carried the colours of JP McManus to four consecutive victories over fences last season, but has not been seen in competitive action since running out a brilliant winner of the Grade One Ryanair Novice Chase at the Punchestown Festival last April.

Despite his lengthy absence he is likely to be a warm order to give weight and a beating to five rivals.

Patrick Mullins, assistant to his father, said: "He's in great form at home and we're looking forward to getting him out.

"He's a very exciting horse and we're expecting him to run a big race."

Great Field is joined by stablemate American Tom, while the biggest threat to the Mullins pair is the race-fit, and bang-in-form, Doctor Phoenix from Gordon Elliott's yard.

Snapped up for just €12,000 last May, the 10-year-old has proved an extremely shrewd purchase for the Nick Bradley Racing Club, winning three times, including the valuable Dan Moore Memorial Chase at Fairyhouse and a Grade Three at Naas last month.

Will Smith, the National Hunt racing manager for the successful syndicate, said: "He's won a valuable handicap and a Grade Three and deserves to step up again.

"Great Field is an unbeaten chaser and a Grade One winner. He's been off for a while, but I'm sure Willie Mullins wouldn't be running him if he wasn't happy with him and I'm sure he'll be a tough opponent.

"He looks a bit of a tearaway, so whether we can keep up with him we'll have to see.

"We've been in bonus territory with our horse ever since he finished second on his first run at Cork. He paid back what we paid for him that day.

"We're in dreamland, to some extent. He's been brilliant for us and we're hoping for another decent run."

Elliott's second string Tell Us More, the Henry de Bromhead-trained Alisier D'Irlande and Kilcarry Bridge from John Ryan's yard complete the line-up.

Eight runners contest the Irish Racing Writers Kingsfurze Novice Hurdle.

Mullins is represented by Nessun Dorma and Draconien, while Elliott saddles Cartwright and Roaring Bull.

Jessica Harrington's Another Barney and John Kiely's Rock De Baune add further strength in depth.

There is a total prize fund of €65,000 up for grabs in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Novice Handicap Chase Final.

Likely contenders among 10 hopefuls include the Mullins-trained Augustin and Paul Nolan's Fitzhenry.