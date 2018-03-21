Denis Hogan reflected on the biggest victory of his training and riding career to date after steering Youcantcallherthat to success at Limerick.

Despite having already won three times over fences, the seven-year-old looked to have plenty on her plate in the Grade Two Charleville Cheese EBF Mares Novice Chase, with the Gordon Elliott-trained Dinaria Des Obeaux a warm order as the 4-7 favourite.

With Kate Appleby Shoes pulling up a long way from home, it turned into a straight match between the Hogan and Elliott runners and while Dinaria Des Obeaux was closing the gap on the run to the line, 5-1 shot Youcantcallherthat held on gamely to prevail by half a length.

Hogan said: "She is a class mare and is improving all the time. She showed a change of gear today that I didn't think she'd have.

"It's great because this mare couldn't win a hurdle last year having won a point-to-point and we nearly sold her for small money and now she's repaying the boys.

"That's my first Graded win as both a trainer and jockey. It's my biggest win and I'm 30 now, so it only took me 15 years - I'm only now learning the ropes!"

The boot was on the other foot in the Grade Three Kerry Group EBF Shannon Spray Mares Novice Hurdle, with Elliott's Lackaneen Leader (4-1) and Davy Russell getting the better of the Hogan-trained and ridden Moyhenna by a length and a quarter.

Elliott said: "She is honest but I was worried about the ground. Davy gave her a great ride as we said we'd keep her out wide and not get crowded. She jumped great.

"Whatever she does this year is only a bonus as she has the size to jump a fence. She's a nice mare and has got her black type, so we're delighted.

"I'm not sure where we go next, Fairyhouse or Punchestown, but this was the plan."

Elliott went on to complete a double with Caltex (6-4) in the 59 Hospitality Packages At Limerick Racecourse Maiden Hurdle, while Russell enjoyed a treble, scoring aboard the Elliott pair as well as Ellmarie Holden's 7-4 favourite Chateauneuf Du Pap in the opening Follow Limerick Racecourse On Facebook Rated Novice Hurdle.

Holden said: "He was flying at home and working well and is a real gutsy horse.

"He stuck it out well there today and there is no plan. He'll be better on better ground and we won't panic as there is a long summer ahead."

Elliott said of Caltex: "He'll go jumping fences now and will stay chasing for the summer. We'll have a bit of craic with him.

"He's a good looking horse and will do his job."