Aidan O'Brien has spoken of the shocking memory loss suffered by daughter Ana long after the horror fall that nearly left her paralysed last summer.

The young rider suffered a fractured C1 vertebra in her neck and T6 in her back after a grizzly incident at Killarney last July that saw her taken to hospital by air ambulance. Her mount Druids Cross, trained by her brother Joseph, slipped up over two furlongs out in the race.

It was feared at the time that she may have suffered brain damage or paralysis and there was a massive collective relief in racing when it was revealed very late that night that she had avoided both.

Several months on, the popular apprentice is back riding work for her father, who was speaking at the launch of the Flat season at his Ballydoyle barn, but she is not certain to return to the track.

The legendary trainer said: "Ana rode out two days before Cheltenham and she rode one lot the last few mornings again. We are very much taking it day by day; Ana is in great form and doing very well.

"It was one of those things where really nothing else mattered. We work so that we have enough money to feed ourselves and stay alive – the other stuff doesn't matter.

Ana O'Brien was in contention to take the apprentices' title before her fall

"What happened to Ana... the alternative was terrible. All the things that happened, she got a belt to her head, her neck and her back."

It was put to O'Brien that it took considerable bravery for his daughter to mount a horse again after the severity of the injuries she sustained.

He said: "Ana does not remember it or much for a while after. Ana would have stuff on her phone and she'd say, 'I can't remember doing any of this' – for a long time after (the fall)."

The rider, who was likely to win the apprentices' title had she stayed sound last year, only left hospital in October. She has evolved into something of an assistant to her dad, helping him out every day to organise lots and keep tabs on things.

Their father also spoke of the role of Ana's sister Sarah, who has ridden several winners as an amateur, in her recovery.

"When Ana got the fall, (sister) Sarah was to go to America but instead she stayed home with Ana. Ana thanked her for that and she told her she'd go to Cheltenham with her. They went together for the four days.

"Ana is a massive help to me," he added.