Ruby Walsh hopes to return to the saddle in time for the Punchestown Festival, which begins on April 24.

After being sidelined for four months with a broken leg, the rider was back in time for the Cheltenham Festival and recorded a double on the opening afternoon of the big meeting, which included Footpad in the Arkle Trophy.

However, a fall at the second-last from Al Boum Photo in the RSA Insurance Novices' Chase on the second day aggravated the old injury.

Walsh told Racinguk.com: "I saw my doctor Diarmuid Moloney and the diagnosis is that it's a very similar fracture on the inside of the original one, which has effectively opened up.

"It's good news in that the cast has come off and I am in an air-cushioned boot right now. I don't know exactly how long it will take to heal but it means I am hopeful of getting back for Punchestown - Aintree is not going to happen for me though."

Walsh at Cheltenham after his fall with his crutches visible on the right

He concluded: "The prognosis could have been a lot worse and I just have to treat this as just another setback. I am determined to get back in the saddle for Punchestown and hopefully finish the season on a high."