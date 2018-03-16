Kilbricken Storm caused a 33-1 upset as he showed stamina in abundance to win the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham.

A first winner of the week for trainer Colin Tizzard, who immediately followed it up with Gold Cup glory, and a first ever at the Festival for 19-year-old jockey Harry Cobden, Kilbricken Storm powered up the hill after heading long-time leader Fabulous Saga at the final flight.

Although the pack closed near the line, Kilbricken Storm was home and hosed as he scored by three lengths and a length from the Nicky Henderson-trained pair of OK Corral and Santini, who was sent off the 11-4 favourite.

Tizzard said: "It's fantastic. He just travelled really well, he was fifth or sixth and then just moved into it - I was waiting for the cavalry to come, and they didn't. You have seen it all week, they've been coming and grabbing the ones in front, but they didn't get him.

"He had pus in a foot (earlier this week) but it hasn't stopped him."

Tizzard added: "None of us knew how good he was and we didn't know he was going to do that, did we. I knew he would stay. We had his shoe off three times last week with the dreaded pus. It was touch and go running him.

"I bought him at the Doncaster Sales for £22,000 and I had to push the boat out to go to £22,000!

"It goes to show that the beauty of National Hunt racing is you can pick up these horses for around £20,000 and win the biggest staying novice hurdle of the season.

"It is easy for me to say it wasn't his running at Newbury, but he hadn't really beaten anything up to today. We had no justification thinking he was going to run like that and beat the best novices in this country and Ireland by five lengths.

"He will go novice chasing next year, as he has won a point to point."

Bridget Andrews landed her first success at the Cheltenham Festival when driving Mohaayed home in a driving finish to the Randox Health County Handicap Hurdle.

The 3lb-claiming conditional rider was embraced by her partner Harry Skelton, who rode stablemate Spiritofthegames into sixth place, when the horses pulled up after the line.

Sternrubin and Tigris River took the 24-runner field along until the serious end of the ultra-competitive contest and it was hard to call the winner at the final flight.

Mohaayed (33-1), trained by Skelton's brother, Dan, produced the best turn of foot to take the spoils by two and three-quarter lengths from Remiluc, with Whiskey Sour third and Chesterfield fourth.

Katie Walsh was unshipped from Sandsend before the last and it was later confirmed the Mullins-trained runner had suffered a fatal injury.

A tearful Dan Skelton said: "I'm a professional and I shouldn't be crying, but Bridget has just won a race at the Festival. I'm so pleased for her. She works so hard, she's the epitome of our sport.

"The English haven't been doing that well this week, I didn't think we had any chance. I feel like an idiot! I'm a bit speechless."

He added: "I really fancied the horse three weeks ago, but it kept raining and I said to June (Watts, owner) 'do we run, do we not?' and June said, 'let's run'. I'd probably have pulled him out but it just shows you, sometimes it's meant to be. It's amazing."

Different year. Different jockey. Same result.



Pacha Du Polder - a Festival legend

Harriet Tucker performed an amazing feat in the saddle at Cheltenham as she overcame a dislocated shoulder to guide Pacha Du Polder to a repeat success in the St James's Place Foxhunter Challenge Cup Open Hunters' Chase.

The 11-year-old, trained by Paul Nicholls, jumped into the lead at the final fence, but Tucker - who was having just her second ride under rules - appeared in some trouble up the run-in and she confirmed on dismounting she had been forced to pop her shoulder back into place at the same time as striving for victory.

Long-time leader Top Wood rallied close home, but Pacha Du Polder would not be denied as he stuck on stoutly to score by a neck.

Barrel Of Laughs and Cousin Pete dead-heated for third place, three and a quarter lengths away.

Tucker said: "My shoulder half-dislocates sometimes when I reach it too high and coming up to the second-last, it half-dislocated and I couldn't push it back in, so I couldn't slap him down the shoulder to get him to go forward.

"I was pushing and praying that no one was going to beat me because I couldn't hit him any more with my right hand, so I just had to keep pushing and screaming at him and he just got there."

"I can't believe it." - Gordon Elliott discusses what it means to him after Blow By Blow provided him with a record-equalling eighth win at the 2018 #TheFestival @CheltenhamRaces. pic.twitter.com/If1Ynnynai — Racing UK (@Racing_UK) March 16, 2018

Blow By Blow gave trainer Gordon Elliott his eighth winner at this week's Cheltenham Festival when defying top weight in the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle.

The seven-year-old made all the running in the hands of Donagh Meyler to complete a double on the card for Elliott following the victory of Farclas in the JCB Triumph Hurdle.

The 11-1 shot was also a seventh winner at the meeting for owners Gigginstown House Stud.

Paul Nolan's Discorama came from out of the pack to claim second place, five lengths behind the winner.

Joseph O'Brien's Early Doors was a length and a quarter away in third, with another Elliott runner, Sire Du Berlais, fourth as Irish horses took the first four places.

Elliott said: "He got a soft lead and fair play to the horse, he was a Grade One winner. He looked well-handicapped, but I thought the ground was too soft for him.

"What a week - to have eight winners. I can't believe it. We can enjoy it now."

Meyler said: "He was keen to the second and I got a soft lead out in front, but the horse was a Grade One bumper winner at Punchestown and it stood him in good stead.

"He was in his own comfort zone the whole way and I was able to fill him up. It made a big difference to get up that hill.

"They came at me from the second-last but the horse stuck his head out. It's great. I'm stuck for words."

Le Prezien was produced to perfection by Barry Geraghty to bring the curtain down on the Festival with victory in the Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Challenge Cup Handicap Chase.

Gino Trail set sail for home a long way out and was still in front over the last despite being hampered by loose horses.

But he had no answer to the late challenge of the JP McManus-owned Le Prezien (15-2), who powered up the hill to score by four and a half lengths. Gino Trail's trainer Kerry Lee also saddled the third, Top Gamble, who was a neck away. Theinval was fourth.

It was a double for trainer Paul Nicholls following the victory of Pacha Du Polder in the Foxhunter Chase.

Nicholls said: "We weren't sure which race to run him in, but we just felt on this ground we'd get away with two miles.

"He does want further, but it worked out well. It was a good ride. He got hampered, but it probably stopped him getting there too soon.

"He's a proper horse. He's just learning and has been unlucky this season. He's been placed in two good handicaps. That was good.

"He had a long time off and it took us time to get him right. We were aiming him for this meeting whichever race we ran in him."