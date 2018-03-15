Balko Des Flos gave Michael O'Leary's Gigginstown House Stud a first win in the race he sponsors by storming home in the Ryanair Chase at Cheltenham.

Davy Russell, completing a quick double after winning the Pertemps Final on Delta Work in the Gigginstown colours, was always travelling well on the Henry de Bromhead-trained seven-year-old.

He ranged menacingly alongside last year's winner Un De Sceaux and cruised into the lead three out.

After that the result was not in doubt, as the 8-1 chance asserted in great style to strike by four and a half lengths from the Willie Mullins-trained 8-11 favourite. Cloudy Dream was third for Ruth Jefferson.

Colin Tizzard's Festival stalwart Cue Card was pulled up by Paddy Brennan before the 12th obstacle after losing his place.

Russell said: "I thought his chance had lessened with the more rain that fell, but Henry de Bromhead is a master at this."

De Bromhead said: "Fantastic, delighted - a brilliant ride.

"You had to give him a chance, obviously, but I got a bit worried when the ground went soft.

"I thought his run at Christmas was very good and the lads (Gigginstown House Stud) said to put him away and go for this.

"Davy gave him a brilliant ride and he was super."

O'Leary said: "It's taken me 15 years to win the Ryanair, so I'm going to enjoy it. I'm going to get seriously drunk upstairs in the next couple of hours! On a serious note, it's great for Henry. Henry has hit the bar a couple of times this week, so it's great to see him have a winner.

"Today was our day - it's usually Willie's and Ruby's."

Un De Sceaux's part-owner Colm O'Connell said: "We're delighted still, it looks like he's come back safe and sound, he's like a family pet so that is the most important thing.

"I see Cue Card pulled up but it looks like he's safe, too, which is what it's all about.

"Michael has thrown plenty of darts at this race and he's finally won it so I'm pleased for him, he's was always eventually going to win it and it's happened today.

"Obviously we'd have liked to win, but that's racing. We've been here four times, won twice and been second twice, that's some record."

Jefferson said of Cloudy Dream: "I hoped he'd finish a little bit closer, but on that ground he just doesn't pick up as much.

"The winner had flown and Un De Sceaux was a bit like us, going up the hill in slow motion.

"He's run his race again and I can't complain."