And just like that, we've reached the final day. But what a way to finish it.

We cast an eye over the best of the final day's action and do our best to pick out a few winners.

1.30 JCB Triumph Hurdle

Willie Mullins has only won this race for juveniles once, while Rich Ricci is bidding for his first in it. They can combine with Saldier who, at the time of writing, has no confirmed rider (Ruby Walsh's injury will mean some musical chairs).

If this horse was trained by someone other than his little-known French handler prior to the Closutton switch, he would surely never have been the prices he was available at for this race.

By the sire of Arctic Fire, he was impressive on his only hurdling start, jumping especially well for a four-year-old. The ground will be fine, he should travel easily and he makes plenty of each-way appeal – albeit in a hot race.

Indeed, stablemate Stormy Ireland was the selection of Ruby before his blow on Wednesday. She could go gate to wire here, though it is hardly easy for a filly in this race, a comment that must also apply to long-time jolly Apple’s Shakira, who admittedly looks high-class.

Redicean has a nice way of doing things, jumped much better last time and could provide Alan King with some belated Festival cheer.

Selection: Saldier 12-1

2.10 Randox Health County Handicap Hurdle

A race that used to honour Vincent O’Brien, the great man would find this one hard to solve – unless perhaps he had a runner.

The home hopes are only middling strong here, though Flying Tiger makes pretty obvious appeal. Surely this has been item number one on the agenda in recent months, since it was at this Festival that the Fred Winter went his way 12 months ago. His third to Buveur D'Air in December was encouraging if flattering.

Chesterfield is another British-trained runner noted. He is by Pivotal and likes an ease, though heavy is a worry if it turns that way.

Willie Mullins and Gordon Elliott’s collective dominance of the first couple of days was no surprise and they are throwing plenty at this. Bleu Et Rouge is noted for the champion trainer but the 8lb whack he got for chasing home Kalashnikov is a bit of a sore one.

Chance stablemate Sandsend. Forge Meadow, the doughty mare he got the better of eventually at Naas, is now rated 146 in Ireland, which would be similar to about 150 in Britain. So Sandsend, despite being very inexperienced for this, may have a bit to work off, given he comes here rated 145. He has a good attitude.

Merie Devie is fancied to run a huge race. She pulled out plenty when getting the better of Alletrix at Punchestown, form that ties in with Laurina.

Selections: Sandsend 14-1, Merie Devie 14-1

2.50 Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle

This is a race for pretty slow, if talented, horses – and all the more given the ground this year. It will take getting watching it, not to mind racing in it.

Nicky Henderson had Altior in top shape on Wednesday, stablemate Chef Des Obeaux is the right type for this test and if he is worth is mark of 150 he should nearly win. It was bottomless at Haydock when he won by 15 lengths in mid-February and all he does is stay, as the saying goes.

Chris's Dream certainly will not mind the slop. He won by a staggering 64 lengths at Clonmel, rendering assessment of his merit next to impossible, but clearly he has an engine and Henry De Bromhead deserves another winner at this Festival. Dortmund Park is not hopeless, nor is the sluggish Ballyward.

Selection: Chef Des Obeaux 6-1

3.30 Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup

Jessica Harrington’s comments about Our Duke (above), now her only runner in this race after reigning champion Sizing John’s defection, are worth noting. "I think when they are not going quick enough he lacks concentration but when they went a good gallop in the Irish National he didn’t put a foot wrong. Robert (Power) always says he has a high cruising speed and he does not concentrate when below that cruising speed."

With Native River and Might Bite in this race, there is clearly next to no chance of this being run at a crawl. Our Duke’s win over Presenting Percy, the 2019 Gold Cup favourite, looks really laudable now – especially as he gave him 7lb and a convincing enough beating.

He cannot really get away with blunders in the biggest race of them all, but Robbie Power has intimate knowledge of him. Even those who have most intimate knowledge of Might Bite, however, will concede that they can only predict so much.

The ground may not be as big of a worry come post-time, but yesterday’s terrain would not have been ideal for Might Bite, and the bottom line is he was far from impressive in the King George. Still, he has an aura about him, though he is prone to veer off the track at Cheltenham.

Native River is bulletproof each-way after a pleasing prep and he is a smashing old-fashioned jumper. The pick of Willie Mullins’ crew could be Total Recall, who will hardly win but could easily place. Killultagh Vic is too error-prone to back with any confidence.

Selection: Our Duke 5-1

4.10 St James’s Place Foxhunters

Foxrock’s trips to Cheltenham have not given any indication he likes the place, but the ground is right for him now and it might be worth taking a chance that he shows his hand.

Given the class Foxrock (above) had not long ago and remember he is still only ten – which is not old for this race – he has to be a danger if coming on from a pleasing prep when second to the high-class Gilgamboa, who did not qualify.

The small barn of of Pierce Power in County Wexford is represented by the favourite, Burning Ambition, who gave Gilgamboa a hell of a race as his unbeaten run came to an end at Punchestown. The better ground will be no problem to the Scorpion-bred.

Last year's winner Pacha Du Polder continues his alliance with lady riders. Victoria Pendleton rode her when an eye-taking fifth two years ago, Bryony Frost 12 months on in victory. Harriet Tucker is no Bryony Frost but the horse probably needed the run at Doncaster and has to be feared.

Selection: Foxrock 8-1

4.50 Martin Pipe Conditionals Handicap Hurdle

Jonathan Moore certainly enjoyed himself at a Moate preview night at which I was MC recently and told the room many times over to lump on Blow By Blow in the only race of the Festival for conditionals only. The problem is he thought he would be riding him, not Flawless Escape, a strong fancy for trainer of both, Gordon Elliott!

Blow By Blow looked a potential star as a bumper horse. He had problems since, but he was something of a revelation in winning readily at Thurles, whereas Flawless Escape has a huge chance after running into handicap blot Total Recall at the Dublin Racing Festival.

It is the last-name’s trainer, Willie Mullins, in which my faith goes here. He trains Carter McKay (above), who was a major fancy for the Cheltenham Bumper 12 months ago after a bloodless Naas win. He is getting the hang of hurdling now.

Selection: Carter McKay 14-1

5.30 Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Handicap Chase

If the ground had been good to soft, as it usually is, Scorpion would probably have supplied three favourites on this card: Might Bite, Burning Ambition and Don't Touch It here. However, the conditions seem gone for the last-mentioned.

David Pipe has had a really quiet Festival but Vaniteux may prove the answer here after a wind operation. A proper horse at his best, he would clearly win this if anyway near it, and his second to Politologue when last seen in December was no shabby run. Until next year, good night!

Selection: Vaniteux 14-1