Laurina looked different class as she toyed with the opposition to run out an impressive winner of the Trull House Stud Mares' Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham.

Willie Mullins has now won all three runnings of this race and the 4-7 favourite lived up to her reputation as she pulled away from the rest of the field from between the last two flights.

Ridden by Paul Townend, who like Mullins was completing a double after the victory of Penhill in the Sun Bets Stayers' Hurdle, Laurina crossed the line 18 lengths clear of Cap Soleil.

Champayne Lady was a short head away in third and the pacesetting Maria's Benefit fourth.



The Storyteller continued an incredible day for Davy Russell and Gordon Elliott when coming with a late run to snatch victory in the Brown Advisory & Merriebelle Stable Plate Handicap Chase.

It was a third winner of the afternoon for both jockey and trainer - but it was only in the last few strides the well-backed 5-1 favourite broke the heart of the brave Splash Of Ginge.

Nigel Twiston-Davies' admirable 10-year-old was always to the fore and landed in front over the last, but The Storyteller was relentless and despite taking a wayward course, was straightened up by Russell to score by a length and three-quarters.

Elliott said: "Davy gave the horse a peach. He was my nap of the meeting last year in the Martin Pipe, but he went wrong so it's brilliant.

"The horse was great. I'm absolutely thrilled."

He went on: "Winning the Gold Cup (with Don Cossack in 2016) was something else, but just to be the position I'm in with the owners I have and the staff I have is unbelievable - this is brilliant.

"We're lucky to have Davy riding for us - it's been a brilliant week for the Irish."

When asked about the secret of his success, the County Meath handler said: "Good horses, good owners, good staff - keep it simple."

Earlier in the day Delta Work held off Glenloe after a nail-biting duel on the climb to the line in the Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle.

The 6-1 shot, giving Elliott and owners Gigginstown House Stud a quickfire double after the victory of Shattered Love in the opening JLT Novices' Chase, was all out to hold his stablemate, who was sent off the 9-2 favourite.

Russell showed he was none the worse after being stood down for the last two races on the second day, after a fall from Bless The Wings, when just getting the better of Barry Geraghty by a nose.

The always-prominent Connetable was two and three-quarter lengths away in third, with a further two and a half lengths back to Taj Badalandabad in fourth.

Elliott said: "It's a great day - the horses are flying.

"To have a first and second in a race like this is unbelievable."

Gigginstown boss Michael O'Leary admitted: "I thought we'd lost it on the bob of heads.

"He's improved, he had a light weight - he had a chance.

"It was a great finish. Two master jockeys, Barry and Davy, going hammer and tongs.

"Davy is worth a couple of pounds around here, particularly in these handicaps."