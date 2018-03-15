Shattered Love struck for the fairer sex when beating the boys in the JLT Novices' Chase at the Cheltenham Festival.

The seven-year-old mare carried on the great success of trainer Gordon Elliott, jockey Jack Kennedy and owners Gigginstown House Stud from Wednesday with a well-deserved victory in the Grade One contest over two and a half miles.

Driven to lead between the last two fences by Kennedy after favourite Terrefort had set sail for home, the 4-1 winner got away from the final fence better than her rival and powered up the hill, giving Elliott a fourth winner of the meeting and Kennedy his third.

Elliott said: "She's a good, big, tough mare - she looks like she's a gelding

"She is a good mare, I think she will be better over further and I imagine she will go to Punchestown now and I imagine and we will be fighting wherever Presenting Percy (RSA Chase winner) goes, but she is a good mare. Whatever she does after this is a bonus.

"Gigginstown buy these big, staying chasers and all credit to Jack Kennedy, he has come here and nothing is fazing him. She is a big girl and we are lucky to have her."

On her mistake at the last, Elliott said: "You just close your eyes, but luckily enough she got away with it. I knew all she would do is stay. I wasn't sure she was good enough to win it, but I thought she would definitely be placed, so it is brilliant."

Kennedy said after what was his only ride of the day: "She's a super mare and she's only been improving. She does everything so easily.

"She jumped and travelled great. She's done it very well in the end."

Gigginstown supremo Michael O'Leary said: "It's wonderful to have good mares like her and Apple's Jade to take on the geldings and win.

"She's a huge, great mare. The mares' allowance, which I don't always agree with, was very helpful there.

"She's always been a very good jumper - she beat Presenting Percy at Punchestown earlier in the season. She's just a very good mare. She's built like a gelding, she's really come into her own over fences.

"It's another great training performance from Gordon."

The early pace was set by Bigmartre and Terrefort, while mistakes towards the rear by Kemboy (at the 10th fence), Modus (at the 11th) and particularly by the well-fancied Invitation Only (four out) put paid to their chances.

Meanwhile up front, Bigmartre was soon a spent force from the home turn as Terrefort kicked on from two out, but Shattered Love was hot on his heels and Benatar was closest of the rest, despite running too free in the early stages.

Shattered Love took two lengths out of Terrefort going to the last. Though she got in a bit tight to the final obstacle, Shattered Love landed running and scooted up the hill to score by seven lengths. Benatar stuck on well for third, five lengths away.