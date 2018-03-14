Davy Russell was stood down for the last two races at the Cheltenham Festival on Wednesday after he suffered a fall in the Glenfarclas Chase.



Russell, who earlier in the day had won the RSA Insurance Novices' Chase with Presenting Percy, was signed off when he parted company from the Gordon Elliott-trained Bless The Wings.

The British Horseracing Authority's stewarding team tweeted: "Following a fall in the Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase, Davy Russell has been stood down for the day.

"He would need to pass a further medical examination by doctors before taking any further rides at the Festival."

Elliott said that Russell has suffered a knee injury, but expects him to be fit for the third day of the Cheltenham Festival.