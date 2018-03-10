Aidan O'Brien has issued an upbeat bulletin on his Classic contenders as he begins to map out his plans for 2018.



Racing Post Trophy victor Saxon Warrior currently tops the ante-post market for the Qipco 2000 Guineas and O'Brien would not be worried if the Deep Impact colt were to make his first start of the year at Newmarket on May 5.



He said: "They all seem to be fine and have physically done well. We're happy with them so far. They haven't done an awful lot yet, but we're happy with what they've done.



"Saxon Warrior is a big, powerful horse. He could start in the Guineas if he wanted.



"He doesn't have to have a prep run, but we have a good prep in Leopardstown this year as it's back to seven furlongs, the same as the fillies' race. That's a good race if any of the horses need a start."



O'Brien also has 2000 Guineas second favourite Gustav Klimt, winner of two of his three juvenile starts last term, but off the track since landing the Superlative Stakes at Newmarket last July.



He added: "Gustav Klimt is good and he's in full work. He's a horse that wouldn't mind a prep if that's the way it goes.



"When it was getting serious last year, he was off and he was a little bit green in Newmarket the day he won.

"He's in good shape and we're happy with him. They are all going gentle away at the moment."