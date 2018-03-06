For a long time, Might Bite has been favourite for this year’s Cheltenham Gold Cup, but he’s not without his faults, says Robbie Power.

Power, along with Ted Walsh, Johnny Ward and Leon Blanche were all present for the 2fm Game On ‘Cheltenham Preview’, in association with Boylesports.

Looking ahead to the big race, last year’s winning jockey said: "Might Bite is a worthy favourite. He has won the King George but I'd have huge reservations over the form of the King George.

"It wasn't a strong race but he won with plenty in hand. Will he get up the hill? Will he last three-and-a quarter miles? He's a bit quirky, he runs well on better ground, but with the ground likely to be soft, he might struggle.

Power seems to prefer the chances of second favourite Native River and added: "He’s going there a fresh horse. Soft ground will increase his chances.

Not surprisingly, ‘Puppy’ is hopeful that Sizing John can defend his crown.

"No horse has done that since Best Mate. If the ground is to his liking he can do it again," he revealed.

"Jumps like a Stag" but "it isn't Lourdes over there"....words of wisdom from Ted at the Cheltenham preview on @GameOn2FM with @BoyleSports pic.twitter.com/AQbEZ2oHod — Brian Geraghty (@Brian_Geraghty) March 6, 2018

The other Jessica Harrington contender in the race is Our Duke. Noel Fehily will be in the plate on Friday week and Power gives last year’s Irish National winner a good chance.

"He had an unfortunate start to the season. He picked up an injury. He ran a good race in the Irish Gold Cup before making a mistake at the second last. He would have gone very close that day.

"He made a bad mistake four out the last day at Gowran (Red Mills Chase). It was my fault but when the gun was put to his head over the last three fences, he did the business. His jumping is not an issue."

The question marks surrounding Might Bite were also on Ted Walsh's mind as he explained: "Might Bite is a bit of a monkey after nearly throwing away the RSA last year. That said, he is a quality horse and has loads of gears. Will he give you everything? That's the question."

Sizing John at home

Regarding, Sizing John, it's quite simple really, according to the Kildare trainer: "Unless he completely underperforms he won't be out of the first three and if you don't like him, Native River won't be out of the first three either," he predicted.

Racing journalist Johnny Ward is sweet about Our Duke's prospects when he said: "I'll be all over Our Duke. He has huge ability. The best performance he produced was on good ground and that was when he won the Irish Grand National.

"He's crying out for a test like this. Noel Fehily hasn't ridden him but he got a schooling off him today. He's a fine big horse that has a huge chance."