Eddie Harty will resist the temptation of sending Coney Island to Aintree next month after the Grade One-winning chaser was ruled out of the Cheltenham Festival.

The County Kildare handler had hoped to run him in the Cheltenham Gold Cup, but that grand plan was scrapped following a disappointing run at Ascot in February.

Thoughts will now turn towards the Punchestown Festival in April, rather than the Grand National meeting at Aintree.

Harty said: "He was fine after Ascot and nothing came to light.

"It might have been the 'bounce' factor, or he might have just had an off-day - we just don't know.

"It's hard to face into a Cheltenham Gold Cup on the back of that, so we'll probably wait until Punchestown. If we find something in between, great.

"I don't think we'd go to Liverpool (Aintree) as it would be too sharp for him."