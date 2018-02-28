Ninety horses have been left in the Randox Health Grand National at Aintree on 14 April following the latest forfeit stage.

Becher Chase winner Blaklion and Willie Mullins' Ladbrokes Trophy hero Total Recall currently head the betting.

Among those available at a bigger price is Captain Redbeard, winner of the Tommy Whittle and second in the Peter Marsh at Haydock this season.

"Captain Redbeard is in excellent form at home and has come out of his latest race at Haydock in great shape," said his trainer Stuart Coltherd.

"That was a really good performance over the longest trip he's tried, so we were delighted with that run, particularly off a career-high mark.

"Everything's good and his work has been good at home. The plan was to run at Kelso on Saturday, but with the weather playing havoc with the racing schedule, there's a likelihood that the meeting won't go ahead. He'll run if the weather is OK as the race fits nicely into our schedule.

"If we can't run on Saturday, then we'll look to run him somewhere else as I'm keen to get another outing into him before the Grand National.

"There are plenty of options for him and everybody else is in the same boat - you can't account for the weather,

"If the worst came to the worst, we could go for a couple of racecourse gallops just to keep him sharp, but we'll see."

Bristol De Mai, Vyta Du Roc, Noble Endeavor, Abolitionist, Silsol, Three Faces West and Missed Approach were among the 14 horses taken out at the latest forfeit stage.