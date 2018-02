Thursday's card at Clonmel and Friday's evening meeting at Dundalk have both been cancelled by the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board due to "an adverse weather forecast and hazardous driving conditions".

Navan's meeting on Saturday is also under threat as the course is currently unfit for racing due to a covering of snow.

The situation is currently being monitored as it is at Leopardstown where snow is also the issue ahead of Sunday's meeting.