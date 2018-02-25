Joseph O'Brien has confirmed Edwulf is firmly on course for the Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup following his heroic success in the Irish equivalent earlier this month.



The JP McManus-owned gelding produced a fairytale comeback to take the Irish Gold Cup at the inaugural Dublin Racing Festival at Leopardstown, having come close to death when collapsing in the National Hunt Chase at Cheltenham last March.



Speaking at a Festival press event at Naas on Sunday, O'Brien reported his charge in fine form ahead of the blue riband on March 16, for which he is a general 25-1 shot.



O'Brien said: "It's an unbelievable story, for him to come back and do what he's done. The Gold Cup is the plan. He's very well since Leopardstown and it is a wide open Gold Cup.



"He's well entitled to take his chance and there's no reason why he can't pick up some prize-money. We'll try and get him there in one piece."



Reflecting on the drama that unfolded at last year's Festival, the trainer added: "Basically it was a neurological episode. The initial thoughts weren't good and we were just hoping he'd survive.



"The vets say it's no more likely to happen to him again as it is for any other horse in any other race. The lads in the yard have done a great job with him."



O'Brien could have between "six and eight" runners at the showpiece meeting.



Tower Bridge, who also struck Grade One gold at the Dublin Racing Festival, is set to contest one of the staying novice hurdles, while Rhinestone is a potential Champion Bumper candidate.



"Tower Bridge is in the Ballymore, but we might supplement him for the Albert Bartlett," said O'Brien.



"It's probably 60-40 we'll go to the Albert Bartlett, but the ground will be the thing. If it looks like it's drying out he'll be better going three miles, whereas if it was getting softer he maybe wouldn't.



"Rhinestone might run in the Champion Bumper. He ran very well at the Dublin Racing Festival. We have a few in the handicaps but we'll wait until the weights come out on Wednesday and go from there."