Jessica Harrington's Alletrix aims to follow up her win at the inaugural Dublin Racing Festival in the Quevega Mares Hurdle at Punchestown on Wednesday.

The five-year-old chased home leading Cheltenham Festival hope Laurina in a Grade Three at Fairyhouse before bolting up in a valuable handicap at Leopardstown just a week later.

Raised 10lb for that success, she is nevertheless still rated some way below a couple of her rivals in this Listed contest, but Harrington is keen to let her take her chance.

She said: "She's probably a little bit wrong at the ratings but she might as well have a go at it.

"She won't have too many more runs this year, she's been in great form of late and is in very good form at home.

"Our feeling is she may as well have another go at a Listed race. She ran really well in a Grade Three when she was massively wrong at the weights at Fairyhouse.

"With mares, when they are in form like she is, you may as well keep them going until they tell you otherwise."

Last year's renewal saw the Willie Mullins-trained Limini beat Gordon Elliott's Apple's Jade and while there is nothing of that class in this field, Mullins does run two nice mares in Meri Devie and Pravalaguna.

Meri Devie was only fifth behind Alletrix at Leopardstown but has a 21lb pull at the weights.

The Charles Byrnes-trained Minnies Secret, Michael Bowe's Jamie Sommers and Joseph O'Brien's Alighting complete the field.