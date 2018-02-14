Thursday's meeting at Clonmel has been cancelled due to a waterlogged track.

An 8am inspection was called for Wednesday on Tuesday as parts of the track were unfit for racing following recent heavy rain.

Unfortunately there was a further six millimetres of rain overnight and officials were left with an easy decision to make.

A statement from the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board read: "The Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board has announced that, following a course inspection at Clonmel today, Wednesday, 14 February, the course was found to be unfit for racing. As a consequence the fixture scheduled for Thursday, 15 February has been cancelled."