Vroum Vroum Mag will work later in the week before connections consider running in the Ladbrokes Boyne Hurdle on Sunday.

The nine-year-old has not been sighted since finishing lame at the Punchestown Festival in April and retirement had been mentioned for the versatile mare, who is trained by Willie Mullins.

"She's back in training after she got injured at Punchestown last year," said assistant trainer Patrick Mullins.

"We've had to bring her back very slowly as she's a valuable broodmare now.

"She is entered at the weekend and will have to work later in the week to see where we are at then."

Mullins has also entered Augusta Kate, Bacardys, Bapaume and Let's Dance among the 10 for the Grade Two over two miles and five furlongs.

Gordon Elliott has three possibles in Diamond Cauchois, Lieutenant Colonel and Tiger Roll.

There are nine possibles for the Ten Up Novice Chase, headed by the Elliott four of Jury Duty, Monbeg Notorious, Mossback and Dounikos.

Noel Meade's Moulin A Vent and Mullins' Bonbon Au Miel, C'est Jersey and Livelovelaugh are in the mix, too.

Another possible runner on the card is Elliott's Pallasator in the maiden hurdle, formerly a smart stayer on the Flat with Sir Mark Prescott but only fifth on his hurdling debut behind Next Destination.