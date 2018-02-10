Benie Des Dieux made it three wins in as many starts over fences in the BBA Ireland Limited Opera Hat Mares Chase at Naas.

The seven-year-old was a winner foo trainer Willie Mullins on her Irish debut in December 2016 but was then off the track for a year before making a victorious return at Carlisle.

Sent off the evens favourite to claim this Listed event, Benie Des Dieux raced prominently under David Mullins and only stablemate Asthuria laid down a challenge to her.

The pair jumped the last together, but Benie Des Dieux asserted on the run to the line, coming home two and a half lengths clear with Dinaria Des Obeaux back in third.

The winning rider said: "She travelled nearly a bit too well, but she's so quick over a fence.

"She was a bit keen there on the soft ground but it was just her class coming through. I was making ground everywhere and I couldn't really get her to come back.

"She's a pleasure to ride and so easy to have anything to do with.

"She's so quick over a fence that she could do anything. She could come back jumping hurdles as she nearly jumps her fences like a hurdle."

Benie Des Dieux is a best priced 16-1 for the OLBG Mares' Hurdle at next month's Cheltenham Festival, but as short as 4-1 with bookmakers offering the non-runner no bet concession.

She can also be backed at 16-1 for the Ryanair Chase at Prestbury Park.