Paul Townend will have to remain on the sidelines with an ankle injury for at least a couple of weeks following his fall from Killultagh Vic in the Irish Gold Cup at Leopardstown last Sunday.

Although nothing is broken, Townend has to rest his bruised ankle before being reassessed by the Irish Turf Club's senior medical officer, Dr Adrian McGoldrick.

"He has definite bruising. He has to rest it for a fortnight and then we'll reassess him. We'll make a call then. It's nothing more than that," said McGoldrick.

"He has to have total rest and then I'll review it."

Townend has been standing in as number one rider at Willie Mullins' stable while Ruby Walsh recovers from a broken leg.

Danny Mullins, who is also used regularly by the top stable, could be back in the next two weeks after being out of action with a wrist injury since New Year's Day.

"He's due to see his surgeon," said McGoldrick.

"He had an old injury and had a minor operation on it. It was just slow to heal afterwards, but I expect him to be back in the next fortnight."