Gordon Elliott is still favouring the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival next month for Samcro despite his impressive victory over two miles last Sunday.

The two-mile-five-furlong Ballymore had been viewed as his most likely destination, but he also holds entries in the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle over three miles as well as the Supreme over two.

He impressed in winning the Deloitte Novice Hurdle at Leopardstown's Dublin Racing Festival last weekend, extending his unbeaten run under Rules to six in the process, but Elliott is still favouring the Ballymore above his other Festival options.

"He's good. He'll go straight to Cheltenham now anyway," said Elliott.

"Everybody probably knows that the Ballymore is where I'd say he's going to go at the moment.

"We'll let the horse do the talking and Cheltenham is the plan now."