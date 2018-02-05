Robbie Power thinks Samcro's connections should consider a crack at the Unibet Champion Hurdle at next month's Cheltenham Festival rather sticking to the novice route.

With the two-mile showpiece lacking a little in depth, the Irish jockey believes the Gigginstown House Stud-owned Samcro would not be out of place in the big one on the opening day of the meeting despite his relative inexperience.

"Samcro is living up to all of the hype," Power said in his blog for BoyleSports.

"There just is no inadequate trip for this horse. He can run two miles, two and a half miles or three miles, it won't make any difference to him with his high cruising speed.

"If I were Eddie O'Leary or Michael O'Leary (owners), I'd be thinking of having a crack at the Champion Hurdle - it's wide open this year.

"After Buveur D'Air the strength is not too deep in that race.

"In saying that, if he goes the novice hurdle route, he's going to be banker of the week."

The six-year-old, trained by Gordon Elliott has yet to taste defeat and was mightily impressive when winning the Grade One Deloitte Novice Hurdle at Leopardstown on Sunday.

Samcro would have to be supplemented for the Champion Hurdle as his Cheltenham entries are in the three novice hurdles - the Sky Bet Supreme, the Ballymore and the Albert Bartlett.