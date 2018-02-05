Nicky Richards will look at further opportunities in Ireland for Simply Ned after his stable stalwart earned another decent slice of prize money at Leopardstown.

The 11-year-old collected €19,000 for connections when second to Min in the Coral Dublin Chase on Saturday to add to the €59,000 he picked up after being promoted to first place ahead of that rival in the Grade One Paddy's Reward Club Chase at the Christmas meeting there.

"He ran a great race and he doesn't let you down very often," Richards told At The Races.

"That's £80,000 he's won this season, so we're happy.

"He's not in at Cheltenham, he's not in the Champion Chase.

"We'll see how he comes out of it. There are two or three options, probably back in Ireland, for him."