Paul Townend will have to wait a few days to find out for certain if there is any real damage to the ankle he hurt in a dramatic fall at Leopardstown's Dublin Racing Festival on Sunday.

The jumps jockey was taken to St Vincent's University Hospital in Dublin for an X-ray which was found to be clear, but he is to have an MRI scan as a back-up.

Townend was stood down for the rest of the meeting after taking a tumble from the Willie Mullins-trained Killultagh Vic at the final fence of the Irish Gold Cup.

Irish Turf Club senior medical officer Dr Adrian McGoldrick said: "The X-ray on Paul's ankle was perfectly clear, but he's going to have an MRI scan so it will be Tuesday or Wednesday before it is done.

"We won't have the report until a day or two later and we'll take it from there."

Mark Enright also appears to have escaped serious injury after he was unseated from Landofhopeandglory at the fourth fence of the Chanelle Pharma Handicap Chase.

He, too, was also taken to St Vincent's to be checked out before being allowed home.

Dr McGoldrick said: "Mark got a kick on his left elbow and a kick on his right kidney.

"His elbow was swollen, nothing else, but he'll be fine in a few days.

"He should be riding before the end of the week."