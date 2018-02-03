Supasundae proved too strong for Faugheen as he won the BHP Insurance Irish Champion Hurdle at Leopardstown.

The Willie Mullins-trained Faugheen had plenty to prove following his Christmas eclipse at this track and for a long way it looked as though he might return to form in a blaze of glory in the Grade One feature.

However, after being closely tracked by the Jessica Harrington-trained winner throughout, Faugheen ultimately had no answer as Robbie Power kicked after the last and Supasundae (8-1) powered home to get the better of the 9-10 favourite by two and a quarter lengths.

Mick Jazz came home in third place with Davy Russell on board.

Power was over the moon with the victory and paid special compliment to Supasundae’s improved hurdling.

"He’s a fantastic horse and he has improved a hell of a lot – the better ground helped him I’d say," he told the HRI.

"The most pleasing thing today was his jumping, he’s never jumped like that in his life. And Faugheen is not easy to get past and ran a cracking race – so this is special."

Harrington added that the horse’s only entry in Cheltenham is in the SunBets Stayers Hurdle and that’s where the winner would go next.

"Robbie was sure when he had Faugheen in his sights at the last hurdle that he’d stay all the way. I came here as a prep run for the 3m hurdle at Cheltenham – that’s some prep run. He’s only in the 3m hurdle at Cheltenham so that’s where he’s going. He does not like soggy ground and comes to his own in the spring."