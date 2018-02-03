Tower Bridge swooped late to win the Nathaniel Lacy & Partners Solicitors Novice Hurdle, the opening event of the inaugural Dublin Racing Festival at Leopardstown.

The Joseph O'Brien-trained runner was the outsider of the seven-strong field and J J Slevin had him switched off at the back of the pack as Paul Townend set out to make all on 7-4 favourite Fabulous Saga.

The latter had built up a substantial lead and was still five lengths clear with three to jump, but Dicey O'Reilly was leading the chase and Fabulous Saga was clearly out of gas coming to the last.

It looked as though Jetz had stolen the advantage up the inside, but Slevin delivered the 25-1 winner down the middle of the track on the run to the line and Tower Bridge kept responding, eventually shading it on the line.

It was a first Grade 1 victory for JJ Slevin.