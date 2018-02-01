Leading Irish point-to-point trainer Willie Codd died on Wednesday evening, aged 43, the Irish Turf Club has confirmed.

Wexford-based Codd, the brother of champion amateur rider Jamie, was also a well-respected jockey and partnered What Odds to victory in the Champion Hunter Chase at the 2003 Punchestown Festival.

Codd was renowned for producing many promising youngsters in the point-to-point fields, with the likes of Tranquil Sea, Alisier D'Irlande, Tell Us More and Stellar Notion passing through his hands.

Tellthemnuttin was Codd's most recent flag-bearer under rules and won three races last year.

As well as Jamie, Codd is survived by son Jack, daughter Aria, parents Billy and Mary Frances and sisters, Lisa and Zoe.

Codd will repose at his parents' home in County Wexford. His funeral mass will take place at noon on Saturday at St Fintan's Church, Mayglass.