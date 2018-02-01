Footpad is the potential star among just five runners in Saturday's Frank Ward Solicitors Irish Arkle at Leopardstown.

Just behind the very best hurdlers on a number of occasions last season, Willie Mullins' six-year-old has not put a foot wrong in two outings over fences this term and is already a strong favourite for the Arkle at Cheltenham in March.

He faces Henry de Bromhead's Petit Mouchoir, winner of last year's Irish Champion Hurdle and a victor on his chasing debut in October, although he has been off the track with a problem since that outing.

Mullins also runs the JP McManus-owned Demi Sang, a French import who won on his debut for the yard last month.

Gordon Elliott is represented by Tycoon Prince, who was impressive in a beginners' chase at Leopardstown over Christmas, while Ted Walsh runs the useful Any Second Now.

Watch live coverage of the Dublin Racing Festival on RTÉ2 from 1pm Saturday and Sunday