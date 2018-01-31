This afternoon's meeting at Down Royal goes ahead after the track was declared fit for action.
Officials had been concerned by the prospect of overnight snow and freezing temperatures, calling a precautionary inspection for 8am.
However, they were able to give the go-ahead before that planned check.
The track tweeted: "Racing goes ahead, some showers forecast, possibly of snow."
