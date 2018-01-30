Wednesday's meeting at Down Royal is subject to a precautionary inspection at 8am due to an adverse weather forecast.

Conditions were described as heavy but raceable on Tuesday afternoon, but with snow and sub-zero temperatures forecast, course manager Mike Todd felt it prudent to call an early-morning check ahead of the seven-race card.

Todd said: "We don't have a problem at the moment. The issue is we've got a yellow weather warning in Northern Ireland from 3am to 6pm on Wednesday.

"They're talking about rain for this evening and then temperatures look like they could plummet dramatically during the night and we could get some snow, sleet and hail.

"We'd look a bit silly if we came here in the morning and we had a problem and we hadn't said anything, so we've called a precautionary inspection just in case and by 8am we should know where we stand."