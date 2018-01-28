Willie Mullins and Paul Townend secured a treble at Naas, including Sandsend's thrilling win in the Grade Three Limestone Lad Hurdle.

Forge Meadow had cut out most of the running and still held the advantage at the last, but Sandsend (11-4) ranged upsides after the final obstacle and just got the better of a duel to the line, emerging a neck to the good.

Ballyward was the third winner for the duo, though the 9-10 favourite had to pull out all the stops to deny As You Were by half a length in the INH Stallion Owners EBF Maiden Hurdle.

The treble started when French import Sayo was successful on his introduction to racing in Ireland when landing the New Experience At Naas Racecourse Maiden Hurdle.

The 8-11 favourite lost his place near the head of affairs when making a mistake at the third last and Townend had to get to work approaching the last, but after pulling him wide on the run-in he found plenty to run down Les Arceaux and score by three-quarters of a length.

Moulin A Vent produced a stirring late charge to get up close home and land the Grade Three Woodlands Park 100 Club Novice Chase.

Noel Meade's 7-2 chance looked beaten when Jury Duty was left clear after the last following Mossback's fall, but Jury Duty's stride shortened up the run-in and Sean Flanagan found another gear on the winner, who got up late and ran on well to win by four and a half lengths.

James Grace's Mick The Boyo (7-1) made it two out of two at the track when taking the Circle At Naas Racecourse Handicap Hurdle under Trevor Ryan, while the New Owners And Trainers Lounge Novice Handicap Chase went to Mouse Morris's Wishmoor (7-2) under Rachael Blackmore.

Mullins' bid for a four-timer was foiled in the Naas Rebrand Flat Race when his even-money favourite Voix De Tiep could not keep up with Pater Fahey's The Big Dog (7-1), who eventually scored from Mount Pelier under Katie Walsh.

The grand opening of the Circle Building took place before racing today. The new building is the principal phase of an overall redevelopment at Naas racecourse, worth €3.2million.