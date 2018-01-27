Peter Casey, famous for training Flemenstar to three Grade 1 wins, has passed away aged 82.

The Stamullen trainer shot to fame for an interview with RTÉ Sport after the horse won the Arkle Novice Chase at Leopardstown in 2012.

Casey also had success as a breeder with Hello Bud, who won the Scottish National in 2009.

In 1991 Casey sent out Flinders Passage to win a Listed handicap hurdle at Galway, while Jack The Bus proved a real money-spinner over fences, winning the Troytown at Navan in 2010 and the Foxrock Handicap Chase at Leopardstown in 2012, but it was the fortunes of Flemenstar which propelled the proud Dubliner to the big time.

During his novice season over fences in 2011-12, Flemenstar won five times and two of those were Grade 1 races.

Casey landed the Frank Ward Solicitors Arkle Novice Chase at Leopardstown and the Powers Gold Cup at Fairyhouse while the following season he won the John Durkan Chase at Punchestown.