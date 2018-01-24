Joseph O'Brien will next month head to the Dublin Festival at Leopardstown with potentially exciting chaser Vieux Morvan.

Having previously been based in France, the nine-year-old gelding made an encouraging debut for the young Melbourne Cup-winning trainer when fifth in the Paddy Power Chase over Christmas.

Vieux Morvan won’t be declared for the Thyestes tomorrow. We’re going to wait with him and hopefully get a run in the Chanelle Pharma Handicap Chase (aka the Leopardstown Chase) at the Dublin Racing Festival. — Joseph O'Brien (@JosephOBrien2) January 23, 2018

Vieux Morvan had been in contention for the Thyestes Chase at Gowran on Thursday, but O'Brien said on Twitter his new recruit would instead run at Leopardstown in a Grade A handicap over two miles and five furlongs.

He said: "We're going to wait with him and hopefully get a run in the Chanelle Pharma Handicap Chase (aka the Leopardstown Chase) at the Dublin Racing Festival."