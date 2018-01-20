The New One dug deep to claim a fourth victory in the Unibet Champion Hurdle Trial at Haydock.

Nigel Twiston-Davies' 10-year-old was conceding 6lb to each of his three rivals in the near two-mile heat.

After running down a couple of hurdles, it looked as though the evens favourite might have to give best to Ch'Tibello, who was travelling particularly well.

That horse jumped to the front at the last but The New One was not going down without a fight and the evens favourite kept finding more under the urging of Sam Twiston-Davies.

Ch'Tibello was still in front a matter of strides from the line, but The New One kept battling and eventually prevailed by half a length, with Unison back in third.