This afternoon's meeting at Fairyhouse that was abandoned due to snow has been re-fixed for Wednesday, 14 February.

The track tweeted: "With an inch of snow on the ground and poor forecast, today's meeting has been abandoned."

Entries will close by midday on Thursday, February 8 with declarations to run to be made by 10am on Tuesday, 13 February.

Details of the programme of races will be published in due course.