Officials at Fairyhouse have called an 8am inspection ahead of Wednesday's meeting at the track.
While the course is fit for action at present, the threat of overnight snow has forced the team to make a check of conditions on raceday morning.
The course tweeted: "Track is currently raceable - inspection called due to forecast (for) heavy snow showers overnight."
Ground @Fairyhouse soft-heavy, heavy in places. Wintery showers forecast today and tomorrow. 1st race 12.25 @HRI_Racing @irishracing @AtTheRaces pic.twitter.com/MqJAPMH0Cz— FairyhouseRacecourse (@Fairyhouse) January 16, 2018