Road To Respect and Our Duke are among 22 entries for the Unibet Irish Gold Cup at Leopardstown.

Noel Meade's Road To Respect won the Leopardstown Chase over Christmas, while Our Duke, a star novice last season, needs to bounce back after his reappearance at Down Royal when it was later discovered he was suffering from a back problem.

Anibale Fly, Coney Island, Killultagh Vic and Djakadam are also entered in the highlight on day two of the Dublin Racing Festival on 4 February.

The Deloitte Novice Hurdle has attracted a bumper 25 entries, many supplied by Willie Mullins and Gordon Elliott.

Mullins has the likes of Whiskey Sour, who was a surprise winner of a dramatic Grade One at the track over Christmas, Sharjah, Real Steel and Getabird engaged, while Elliott can chose from Mengli Khan, Hardline and Samcro.

Henry de Bromhead will be hoping Monalee can put in a clear round in the Flogas Novice Chase if he runs after falling last time out.

Al Boum Photo, Jury Duty, Koshari, Invitation Only and Sutton Place are others to consider, with 18 having the option.

Stormy Ireland could dip her toe into top-class company in the Tattersalls Ireland Spring Juvenile Hurdle.

Mullins' French import created a huge impression on her Irish debut, winning at Fairyhouse by a yawning 58 lengths in heavy ground.

"She was very impressive at Fairyhouse. I don't know what the race was like but she could not do any more, and she's set a fairly high bar," said Mullins.

"She's an incredible filly. I gave her a little break and within a few days she bucked off her rider.

"She is not the biggest filly in the world but she seems to have huge energy."

Gavin Cromwell's Espoir D'Allen, Farclas and Stormy Ireland's stablemate Mr Adjudicator head the opposition.