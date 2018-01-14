Doctor Phoenix produced a career-best performance to win the €59,000 Bar One Racing Dan Moore Memorial Handicap Chase at Fairyhouse on Sunday.

Having just his fourth run for Gordon Elliott since being bought by Nicky Bradley Racing for only £10,000, he looks a bigger bargain than ever now.

Second on his debut for the yard at Cork in October, he then won at the Mallow venue a month later before a bad mistake cost him any chance at Fairyhouse in December.

Nursed into the race inside the final three furlongs in typical Davy Russell style, he bounded clear after the last to beat Kilcarry Bridge, who tried to make all the running, by nine lengths.

Russell said: "He was a great purchase by Mouse O'Ryan and the team.

"The ease in the ground and the good gallop helped but I had a job to get by John Ryan's horse (Kilcarry Bridge).

"He's won a big pot now so they can't complain about much."

The 13-2 chance, who holds an entry in the Queen Mother Champion Chase at the Cheltenham Festival, completed a Fairyhouse double for Elliott and Russell after the earlier victory of Mitchouka.