Next Destination could head straight to the Cheltenham Festival following a workmanlike victory in the Lawlor's of Naas Novice Hurdle.



The Willie Mullins-trained six-year-old looked the real deal on his two other starts over hurdles and was a prohibitively priced 8-15 favourite to complete his hat-trick in the Grade One over two and a half miles.



It was not entirely plain-sailing for Next Destination, but he impressed in the jumping department and knuckled down after the final flight under Paul Townend to see off Cracking Smart by a length.



Mullins, who was winning the race a sixth time in the last nine renewals, said: "He's improving all the time. It was a very slow-run race and, tactically, it was a lot different than we thought it would be.



"His jumping held up under pressure over the last two and he was in front far enough to withstand the late challenge of the second horse."



Mullins confirmed the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle as Next Destination's likely Cheltenham Festival assignment, but is not ruling out stepping up to three miles for the Albert Bartlett - or even coming back to two miles for the Supreme Novices' Hurdle.



Asked whether Next Destination could run again before March, Mullins added: "Immediately after the race I thought we would, but the more I think about it, maybe not.



"The Ballymore would look the most likely, but we'll keep our options open.

"He'll get three miles, but when he's so slick jumping and with the gallop you'd get in Cheltenham, he'll get an entry in the two-mile race as well."



The winner's stablemate, Duc Des Genievres, shaped with significant promise on his Irish debut in third.

Next Destination was one of three winners on the day for Mullins.



The JP McManus-owned Demi Sang (11-10 favourite) firstly lunged late to score on his Irish bow in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Novice Chase under Barry Geraghty.



Townend later completed his double aboard the front-running Asthuria (1-3 favourite) in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares Beginners Chase.



Mullins nominated the Frank Ward Solicitors Arkle Novice Chase at Leopardstown on February 3 as a potential target for Demi Sang, while Asthuria could return to Naas for her next outing.



Another Barney (4-1) made a successful debut under rules in the INH Stallion Owners EBF Maiden Hurdle to provide Jessica Harrington with a welcome winner after she failed to hit the target over the Christmas and new year period.



She said: "He's going to be a chaser and I think he'll appreciate a bit better ground in the spring."

Alan Fleming could also have a nice horse in his care after four-year-old grey Espanito Bello (6-4 favourite) won the concluding bumper on his first visit to the races.