Willie Mullins' Next Destination heads a field of eight for the Lawlor's of Naas Novice Hurdle on Sunday.

Just behind the very best in bumpers last season, Next Destination has won both starts over hurdles to date and looks a very exciting prospect.

Unexposed stablemate Duc Des Genievres, a five-year-old French import, is the other Mullins runner in the line-up.

Gordon Elliott was not totally happy with Samcro earlier in the week so he instead relies upon Blow By Blow and Cracking Smart.

Joseph O'Brien's Speak Easy created a huge impression when winning on his hurdling debut at Navan, but he faces a huge step up in class.

Owner JP McManus' racing manager Frank Berry said: "He lacks a bit of experience for a race like that, but he's in good form and we'll learn a lot from the race.

"He'll have learnt a lot from Navan and we'll learn a lot more from him on Sunday."

Noel Meade's duo of Moyross and Athenean and the Jessica Harrington-trained Jetz complete the field.