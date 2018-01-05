Anibale Fly is likely to step back up in class after his win in the Paddy Power Chase at Leopardstown.

Trained by Tony Martin, the JP McManus-owned eight-year-old is now rated as highly as 159 after he landed the valuable event by seven lengths.

As he is now within hailing distance of the Gold Cup horses, Martin concedes Anibale Fly's next run is likely to be in Graded company.

"He's taken the race well, but I haven't talked to Frank (Berry, racing manager) or JP about anything yet," said Martin.

"He's only turning eight and I suppose we'll have to look at running him in those Graded races over a trip. I'll chat to the lads, so we might have a plan over the next week to 10 days.

"Ucello Conti (second) is a good yardstick in those big handicaps, so it's a matter of where we go after this now."

When asked about plans, the County Meath handler added: "Something like the Bobbyjo (Fairyhouse), all those types of Graded races.

"We've never been overly hard on him, so you'd hope there's plenty left.

"He was a little unlucky as a novice. Things didn't go right at Kempton but then he won at Naas and ran well behind Disko."