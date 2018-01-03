Samcro will not run in Naas' only Grade One, the feature Lawlor’s Of Naas Novice Hurdle, on Sunday after an unsatisfactory scope this morning.

The hot favourite for the Neptune Novices Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival, one of the most hyped horses in recent times, was set to take on Willie Mullins' Next Destination in one of the clashes of the season so far.

However, Gordon Elliott will now have to wait until next month's Dublin Racing Festival at Leopardstown to unleash his brilliant novice, who has yet to face defeat.

Eddie O'Leary, racing manager of brother Michael's Gigginstown House Stud, told RTÉ Sport: "He scoped this morning and we weren't totally happy with it but it's nothing at all really.

"Rather than take a chance, we will wait for Leopardstown."