Dual winner Un De Sceaux heads 14 entries for the Royal Salute Whisky Clarence House Chase at Ascot on January 20.

Willie Mullins' crack two-mile performer has made this race his own, being successful for the last two years, with the Grade One contest being staged at Cheltenham 12 months ago following the abandonment of Ascot.

Un De Sceaux has had just the one start this winter, but it was an impressive one in the Hilly Way Chase at Cork last month.

The only other Irish contender is Ball D'Arc from Gordon Elliott's stable. He was beaten in fourth when unseating his rider in the Grade One awarded to Simply Ned at Leopardstown over Christmas.

Waiting Patiently is an interesting entry from Malcolm Jefferson's yard, while other possibles include Nicky Henderson's Brain Power, Kim Bailey's Charbel and the Paul Nicholls-trained pair of Cyrname and San Benedeto.