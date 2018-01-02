Samcro is the star name in the 15 entries for the Lawlor's Of Naas Novice Hurdle on Sunday.

Gordon Elliott's point-to-point graduate is unbeaten in five starts under rules, scoring in three bumpers and twice over hurdles, most recently dominating his rivals in the Grade Three "Monksfield" Novice Hurdle at Navan last month.

He looks set to step up to Grade One level for the first time this weekend as he bids to enhance his claims for the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in March, for which he is currently a best priced 2-1 favourite.

Elliott has eight possibles for two-and-a-half-mile contest, with the likes of Blow By Blow, Cracking Smart and Royal Bond Novice Hurdle winner Mengli Khan in the mix. The latter ran out in the Future Champions Novice Hurdle at Leopardstown last week.

Willie Mullins has claimed this prize five times in the last eight years and Next Destination appears the champion trainer's big hope for this years renewal.

Fourth in last season's Champion Bumper, the six-year-old made an impressive hurdling debut at this venue in November before striking in Grade Two company in the Navan Novice Hurdle.

Carter McKay and Duc Des Genievres are the other potential Closutton representatives.

Noel Meade's dual winner Moyross and the Joseph O'Brien-trained Speak Easy add further spice to what promises to be a fascinating affair.