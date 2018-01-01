Bachasson ran out an impressive winner of the Savills "A Different Outlook" Chase at Tramore.

The Willie Mullins-trained grey had made a successful start to his campaign in a similar race at Thurles in November and was the even-money favourite for this Listed prize in the hands of Paul Townend.

Last year's winner Champagne West took the field along for the first half of the two-mile-five-furlong journey, but Bachasson took over on the second circuit and never looked back.

A Toi Phil did his best to make a race of it, but Bachasson extended clear on the run to the final fence and safely negotiated the obstacle to seal a 13-length success.

Townend said: "He jumped super and the only semblance of a mistake he made was at the last when he was a bit lonely and tired.

"It's very heavy ground out there and you couldn't be happier with him.

"He is a forward-going horse who is quick to the other side of his fences.

"He is a much stronger horse this year and has filled in to himself. He is doing nothing wrong and is going the right way."

Mullins was at Fairyhouse, from where he said: "Bachasson was very sharp with his jumping and he loved the track and the ground.

"I haven't any real plans on where he will go next but something like the Kinloch Brae (at Thurles) could suit him.

"I'm delighted that he did it so well against those type of horses, and he's another nice horse for the O'Connell family."

Bachasson completed doubles on the day for Mullins and Townend following the earlier success of French recruit Deal D'Estruval (4-7 favourite) in the Curran South East Cleaners Maiden Hurdle.

"He jumped like a chaser and his future is probably over fences," said Townend.

John Lonergan celebrated his first winner as a trainer after Pump Road (8-1) landed the Ryan's Racecourse Services Handicap Hurdle under 5lb claimer Andrew Ring.

Lonergan said: "I'm shaking like a leaf after that. He is a little bit of a monkey and a likeable rogue - like myself!

"I ride out with Mouse Morris and I told him this morning I'd have my first winner today. I have two horses in at the moment."

Chateauneuf Du Pap was a 3-1 winner of the David Flynn Building Contractors Maiden Hurdle for Ellmarie Holden and Rachael Blackmore.

Gordon Elliott's Cubomania (2-1 favourite) followed up his recent Down Royal victory in the Kilbarry Lodge Stud - Home Of Diamond Boy Handicap Hurdle under Jack Kennedy.

Successful on this card a year ago, Paul Nolan's Peculiar Genius returned to Tramore to land a gamble in the Ani-Pets Veterinary Clinic Rated Novice Chase.

Nolan's brother, James, said of the 4-1 shot: "Track form is amazing here.

"We'll see what kind of mark he gets. He jumps well and he'll mix it between hurdles and fences."