Yanworth claimed a narrow victory in a thrilling renewal of the BetBright Dipper Novices' Chase at Cheltenham.

Alan King's Grade One-winning hurdler had made a fairly inauspicious start to his career over fences, winning despite failing to convince on his debut at Exeter before falling at the same venue.

His jumping was again far from perfect when second behind Willoughby Court at Newbury a month ago, but with Yanworth 5lb better off at the weights, the pair were 15-8 joint-favourites for the rematch.

Both horses travelled strongly for much of the two-mile-five-furlong journey and on this occasion it was Willoughby Court who made the first serious mistake four fences from the finish.

The two market leaders moved up to challenge Sizing Tennessee for the lead on the run to the second-last, but Willoughby Court weakened soon after and it was left for Yanworth to master his other rival.

King's charge was big and bold when he needed to be at the final obstacle and while he gave Sizing Tennessee hope by idling on the run-in, Barry Geraghty's mount passed the post a neck to the good.

Geraghty said: "He jumped better. Alan did a good bit of work with him with Yogi Breisner and I'd say it helped.

"At times he was very good, just at one or two he got in tight. He gave away a lot of ground at the third-last, he was slow, so he's improving.

"It's hard work out there."

