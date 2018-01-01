Jockey Tom Bellamy will not be permitted to ride at Cheltenham on New Year's Day after failing a breath test.

Bellamy, who was due to have three rides, provided a sample containing alcohol above the threshold level for breath samples, according to a report from the stewards which has been published on the Racing Post.

Bellamy has been suspended from riding for the rest of the day and the matter has been referred to the head office of the British Horseracing Authority.

Every jockey riding at Cheltenham was required to undergo the test.

The report reads: "The sampling officer reported that Tom Bellamy provided a sample which was found to contain alcohol above the threshold level for breath samples.

"The rider, the clerk of the scales and the sampling officer were interviewed. The matter was referred to the head office of the British Horseracing Authority and Bellamy was suspended from riding for the rest of the day."

Remarking on the decision to stop Bellamy from racing, stipendiary steward is quoted by the Racing Post as saying: "The reading was sufficiently high that he had to be stood down, and the matter is now referred to London, where an inquiry will be held."

Bellamy was due to ride Splash of Ginge in the £75,000 2m5f handicap chase and Ballymalin in the 3m2½f handicap chase. He was also expected to be on board Qualando in the Grade 2 Relkeel Hurdle.